Paudie Clifford opens up about his mum Ellen’s death: ‘It still is very tough’

Kerry GAA star Paudie Clifford has opened up about how the death of his mum, Ellen Clifford, has affected him saying, “It still is very tough.”

Ellen passed away in May 2023 at the age of 60, just a day before Paudie and his brother David Clifford were to play in the Munster final against Clare.

However, to the surprise of fans, the brothers took to the pitch to honour their late mother.

Ahead of this year’s Hurling for Cancer charity game, Paudie has reflected on the impact of the death of his mother.

Speaking with Balls.ie, he said, “It’s very important to us. Obviously, it was very tough for all of us. It still is very tough.”

The half-forward explained that he’s delighted to watch the organisers put so much care and effort into raising funds into cancer awareness.

“To see Davy Russell and Jim and Úna Bolger all doing so much work for the cause to raise awareness and maybe help another family in the future, or loads of families in the future is massive,” he said.

However, remembering his late mother way is difficult, and he said, “Obviously, it’s a hard thing to go through, losing your mam when you admire her so much.”

The Hurling for Cancer match is set to include a star-studded lineup, with athletes such as TJ Reid, Patrick Horgan, Lee Chin, and Brian Hayes.

The event will once again see Jim Bolger’s All-Stars, managed by John Kiely and Liam Griffin, play against Davy Russell’s side, coached by Brian Cody and Liam Cahill.

The game will take place at Netwatch Cullen Park in Co. Carlow, with gates opening at 5 pm with the throw-in at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are priced at €10 for adults and €5 for children, and are available through SuperValu and Centra GAA ticket establishments, as well as online at www.hurlingforcancer.ie.