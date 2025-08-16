Patrick Kielty speaks out for first time since split from Cat Deeley

Patrick Kielty has spoken out for the first time since announcing his split from Cat Dealy after 12 years of marriage.

The Late Late Show host married the This Morning presenter in September 2012, and the former couple share two children together.

In a joint statement to the PA news agency, they said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.”

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.

“There will be no further comment,” they added.

The couple had been splitting their time between the UK and Ireland over the past two years due to work commitments.

Patrick travelled back and forth to Dublin to host The Late Late Show weekly from September – May, while Cat hosted This Morning on weekdays.

However, Patrick broke his silence on Saturday morning as he returned to his BBC Radio 5 show for the first time since the split.

Although the county Down native did not acknowledge the separation, he instead joked about being overlooked for the role of Match of the Day host.

He said: “It’s lovely to be back. We are coming to you from sunny Belfast, and we’ve got Michael Andrew looking after things here.”

“We’ve got Sammy and Craig looking after things in London. It takes a village, folks, to make this show sound so average, but it is not just me who is back. Oh no, what is this? It is a little welcome back letter from the head of the BBC.”

Patrick then jokingly read out, “Dear Mr Kielty, thank you so much for your application to be a host on Match of the Day.”

“Unfortunately, every other host employed by the BBC is currently working hosting on this show; therefore, we don’t need your services. Don’t call us, we will call you, Tim Davie.”

He added: “Thanks for that, Tim, I shouldn’t have read that out on air.”