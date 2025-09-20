Patrick Kielty shares message of support for Jimmy Kimmel after his show was ‘indefinitely’ taken off air

Patrick Kielty shared a message of support for Jimmy Kimmel after his show was “indefinitely” taken off the air earlier this week.

On Monday night, US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel commented on the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk and insinuated Donald Trump and his allies were capitalising on his death.

Following this, TV station operator Nexstar Communications Group called the comments the comedian had made about Charlie Kirk’s death “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”

Speaking in a video posted after Friday night’s Late Late Show, Patrick invited Jimmy to Ireland, promising him the freedom to speak his mind.

“Hey Jimmy, it’s Patrick Kielty saying a big hello from Studio 4 of RTÉ here in Dublin, Ireland, home to the Late Late Show for over 60 years,” he began.

“Now, during that time, there have of course been many in power who have wanted our show off the air, and yet our bosses have never considered shutting us down,” he quipped.

Before we went live with tonight’s #latelate, @PatricKielty recorded a special message of support for fellow chat show host @jimmykimmel ☘️ pic.twitter.com/8SrAYgF87z — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) September 19, 2025

“Tonight we’re extending the hand of free speech and friendship to let you know that you’re always welcome here.”

“So if you ever need a studio or a desk or an audience or a band, we’re here for you.”

“And most importantly of all, Jimmy, this is Ireland, so we can promise you can say whatever the f**k you want,” he concluded.

Other US talk show hosts, including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, and Seth Meyer, have slammed the decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel from the air.

The comedian said: “The MAGA Gang are desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

He shared a clip of the US President, where he responded to a question of how he was dealing with the death by saying: “I think very good, and by the way, they have just started construction on the new ballroom.”

Jimmy added: “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Following Nexstar Media Group’s announcement that it will no longer broadcast the show on its 32 ABC affiliates due to Mr Kimmel’s remarks, ABC made its announcement.

“Mr Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” said Andrew Alford, president of the broadcasting division of Nexstar.”

In a social media post, US President Donald Trump, who has frequently urged media outlets to cease showing information he deems offensive and urged the Federal Communications Commission to revoke station licenses, praised the development.

“Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done,” Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social.