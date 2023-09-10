Patrick Kielty reveals he would love to have Ryan Tubridy as a guest on The Late Late Show

Patrick Kielty has revealed he would love to have Ryan Tubridy as a guest on The Late Late Show.

The comedian will take over from Ryan, who fronted the popular RTÉ chat show for 14 years, as the host from September 15.

Ryan hosted his final Late Late Show back in May and just a few weeks later, RTÉ was plunged into chaos when it was revealed his earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

Although it was later confirmed that Ryan and his agent Noel Kelly had no involvement in the salary understatements between 2017 and 2019, Ryan lost his RTÉ Radio 1 Show as a result of the scandal.

Ahead of the return of The Late Late Show, Patrick expressed his desire to have Ryan as a guest on the show to hear his side of the story.

He told The Irish Independent: “For me, like any other talk show host on this island, would you want to sit down and have that chat with Ryan? Of course you would.”

“But it’s not my decision. If Ryan wants to do my show or someone else’s show, that’s a decision for him.”

Addressing the scandal, Patrick said: “I’m at the stage of my life now where I sort of ask, ‘What’s my business? What’s not my business? What can I control?’ When I look at [the payments scandal], it’s something I can’t control. And it’s not my business.”

“But the minute that somebody comes into the Late Late studio, sits down in that chair and wants to talk about it, then it becomes my business.”

It comes after Patrick revealed he didn’t speak to Ryan before accepting The Late Late Show hosting gig.

He told Chic: “There was no chats with Ryan, there were no chats with Pat [Kenny]. I think that with a show like this, the decision of whether it fits you and what you want to do with it, it has to be yours.”

“I’m 52 now, and so for right or wrong, I think I’ve gotten to an age now where you have to make your own decisions and hopefully it works out.”