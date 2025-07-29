Patrick Kielty announces separation from wife Cat Deeley

Patrick Kielty has announced his separation from his wife Cat Deeley, after over a decade of marriage.

The Late Late Show host married the This Morning presenter in September 2012, and the former couple share two children together.

In a joint statement to the PA news agency, they said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.”

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.

“There will be no further comment,” they added.

The couple had been splitting their time between the UK and Ireland over the past two years due to work commitments.

Patrick travelled back and forth to Dublin to host The Late Late Show weekly from September – May, while Cat hosted This Morning on weekdays.

The news comes just months after Cat was noticeably absent from Patrick’s mother’s funeral.

The Late Late Show host’s mother was laid to rest in Co. Down back in March.

While the funeral took place, Cat remained in London, where she presented an episode of This Morning as usual alongside her co-host Ben Shephard.

At the time, a spokesperson for Cat told the MailOnline that she stayed in the UK to be with their two sons – Milo, 8, and James, 5 – who went to school as normal.

They said: “Cat remained at home to be there for her two young children before and after school on this very sad day.”

The couple, who first met when they co-hosted Fame Academy in 2002, have been married since 2012.