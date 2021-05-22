Patrick Dempsey shows support for Irish business after visiting Dublin store

The actor is currently in Ireland to film a new movie

Patrick Dempsey has shown his support for Irish business, Louis Copeland & Sons, after visiting one of their stores in Dublin today.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star has relocated to Ireland for the summer, to film the sequel to Enchanted with Amy Adams.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the actor posted a photo with Louis Copeland himself.

He captioned the post: “Great morning at Louis Copeland & sons ! Dublin.”

The Hollywood hunk will reprise his role as Robert in Disenchanted, which is being filmed in Enniskerry until August.

The original film starred Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, who is banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also be reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the highly anticipated sequel – which is set for release on Disney+ next year.

Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.

