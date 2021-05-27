Patrick Dempsey poses in a Porsche as he enjoys ‘bleeding deadly’ time in Ireland

The actor has been sharing snaps from his new home for the summer

Patrick Dempsey has shared more photos from his time in Ireland.

The Hollywood star, best known for his role as Dr. McDreamy in Grey’s Anatomy, relocated to Ireland last month to film to sequel to the hit Disney film Enchanted.

On Wednesday, the actor visited Dublin’s oldest chipper Leo Burdock, which he labelled: “Bleeding deadly.”

The 55-year-old then visited the Porsche Centre Dublin, where he hopped into a stunning white vehicle for a photo.

Sharing snaps of the visit to Instagram, the centre wrote: “We were delighted to welcome @patrickdempsey to Porsche Centre Dublin today.”

“We really enjoyed showing this Porsche enthusiast our Collection! Thanks for visiting 😎”

Over the weekend, Patrick also visited a Louis Copeland & Sons store in Dublin.

Sharing a photo with Louis Copeland himself, the Hollywood heartthrob wrote: “Great morning at Louis Copeland & sons ! Dublin.”

Patrick will reprise his role as Robert in Disenchanted, which is being filmed in Enniskerry and Greystones until August.

The original film starred Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, who is banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also be reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the highly anticipated sequel – which is set for release on Disney+ next year.

Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.

Earlier this week, Beth Teehan shared a video on TikTok of a building in Greystones that has been transformed into a pink castle covered in flowers for the upcoming flick.

Take a look:

