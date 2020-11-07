Pat Shortt reveals which Royal family member asked him to sing ‘Jumbo Breakfast Roll’

Pat Shortt has revealed Prince Albert II of Monaco once asked him to sing his iconic single, ‘Jumbo Breakfast Roll’.

The song, inspired by Irish people’s love for breakfast rolls, was released by the comedian back in 2006 – topping the charts for six weeks in Ireland.

During his appearance on Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny, which airs tonight, Pat explained how he was asked to sing the song by the Prince of Monaco a number of years ago.

Pat said he won the Best Actor award for his role in 2007 film Garage at the Monte Carlo Film Festival, and was flown out to attend the ceremony.

Pat said: “I ended up on this huge big stage, an award ceremony there is more like a big LA show or something like that. So the host and hostess came out in a cadillac on to the stage, and they had a full orchestra.”

“So when it came to me getting the award they brought me up and asked me to sing my song, and they’d the orchestra ready to play it!” he laughed.

Deidre interjected: “They asked you to sing Jumbo Breakfast Roll while you picked up an award for your most serious acting role in Garage?”

Pat chuckled: “I couldn’t sing it! So I ended up on the stage with Prince Albert, because he was getting an award for his mother – Princess Grace – a posthumous award on the night.”

“And so he asked me, he shuffled over to me, and says ‘why won’t you sing the song?’ And I says, ‘Arra, I don’t know if they know it!'”

“He says ‘will you sing it for me later at the table?’ and I said ‘no problem, I will of course.'”

Pat continued: “So he came down and he said hello to Caroline [Pat’s wife], they were chatting away, and then myself and Caroline were wrecked and we’d no Italian or French, we hadn’t a clue what was going on, so we said we’d get the award, skip the dinner, and go back to the hotel.”

“And I was back in the hotel, the shoes were off, and I got the phonecall – ‘Mr Shortt, Prince Albert is looking for you to join him at his table!'”

Pat laughed: “I said, ‘Arra, I’m fierce tired! We’ll do it another time!'”

Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny airs tonight on RTÉ One at 9:10pm.