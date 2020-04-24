He has worked for Virgin Media Television, previously known as TV3, for 22 years

Pat Kiely to step down as Managing Director of Virgin Media Television

Pat Kiely, the Managing Director of Virgin Media Television, has announced that he will leave the business in July.

Previously Commercial Director of TV3, Kiely was appointed Managing Director of Virgin Media Television following the acquisition of the broadcaster in 2015.

In a statement, Pat said: “After 22 years with the business and a transformative last five years as Managing Director, I’ve decided it’s time to pass on the baton and take on a new challenge.”

“Having been with the business in a number of roles since launch, celebrating great achievements and staring down some significant challenges, I am delighted to be leaving the business in such a strong position.”

“At the same time I’m excited about my own future plans and looking forward to new opportunities,” he continued.

“I want to say a big thank you to all my colleagues for their tremendous support, hard work and talent which helped us achieve some great things during my time at Virgin Media Television and previously TV3.”

“In particular I thank Tony Hanway for his leadership support and all my colleagues across Virgin Media who at every level helped Virgin Media Television become the success story it is today.”

Tony Hanway, CEO of Virgin Media Ireland, said: “Pat’s track record speaks for itself and in his more recent role as Managing Director he has truly transformed the business.”

“Pat leaves a proud legacy with significant content, commercial and operational initiatives in his tenure as Managing Director of our Broadcasting team.”

“Most importantly Pat played a huge role in integrating the business and future-proofing our broadcasting strategy which we will continue to develop as part of our connected entertainment strategy.”

“While sorry to see Pat leave the business we thank him for his major contribution and wish him the very best with his future plans.”

