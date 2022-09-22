Pat Kenny confronts Health Minister Stephen Donnelly over daughter’s ‘dreadful’ hospital experience

Pat Kenny has confronted Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly over his daughter’s “dreadful” stay in the hospital.

The Newstalk presenter explained that his daughter suffered a serious fall during the summer, and was rushed to the Emergency Department with a head injury.

Speaking to Minister Donnelly, Pat admitted: “My own dreadful experience at St Vincent’s Hospital with my daughter in the summer doesn’t give me great optimism for how things will be in the winter. People were kept overnight and not treated at all.”

He suggested: “A good triage service would say, ‘Listen missus, stay put because if you come in here, we’re not going to do anything to you. You’ll just be sitting in a chair for 12 hours and we might see you tomorrow.'”

“Would you not be better off putting up with this discomfort for 12 hours at home, rather than sitting on a chair for 12 hours? The truth needs to be told as well that you have no expectation of appropriate treatment in a timely fashion if you’re brought in, even by ambulance.”

“My concern was, obviously, with my daughter who fell, banged her head, blood flowing, concussed and was knocked out for several minutes … right throughout the night she wasn’t checked for vital signs.”

“They said, ‘you’ll get a scan in the morning’, by which time – happily she was not – but she could have been dead from a bleed in the brain.’”

Pat continued: “And then a doctor has the affrontery to say to my wife, when the bandage was taken off and my daughter said, ‘please put it back on because it eases the discomfort’… he handed her a fresh bandage and said: ‘Do it yourself.’”

Minister Donnelly admitted: “That doesn’t sound right.”

Pat added: “That’s people who have run out of empathy, to be quite honest. Run out of road, run out of empathy.”