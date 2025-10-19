Pat Kenny backs Kieran Cuddihy for future Late Late Show gig

Pat Kenny has backed Kieran Cuddihy for a future Late Late Show gig, saying he feels like a natural fit.

The 77-year-old previously hosted the chat show for ten years, and believes the move to RTÉ could be part of a plot for Kieran to go on to host the series in the future.

The Newstalk presenter was announced as Joe Duffy’s permanent replacement last week, as RTÉ Radio 1 confirmed a major shakeup to their weekday schedule following the shock departure of Ray D’Arcy.

“I would imagine that’s part of the reason why he probably left,” Kenny said this weekend, according to the Irish Independent.

“He has got television under his belt now. He’s done Virgin Media, so he’s got television experience. He’s obviously got lots of radio experience. I presume that [The Late Late] was factored into his thinking.”

“I’m sure it’s one of his main goals, and If you’re not aspiring for that [The Late Late] you would be limiting yourself,” he added.

With one year remaining on his contract, Patrick Kielty began hosting The Late Late Show for the second season last month.

RTÉ may decide to renew his contract or move on to someone new to take over the show.

After he was announced to be replacing Joe Duffy on Liveline, reports have speculated that Kieran could be destined for the Late Late Show in the future.

Confirming Kieran’s new role, RTÉ said: “As Liveline celebrates 40 years on air, Kieran Cuddihy will take the helm each day from 1.45 pm, getting to the heart of the discussions that truly matter to the people of Ireland.”

Following the announcement, a senior RTÉ source told The Irish Sun: “You’ll definitely see him on television on RTE at some stage.” They said: “We have not heard of a specific show laid out for him yet, but I would not be one bit surprised if he ends up hosting the Late Late Show in the future.” “He is good on radio and on television. The viewers like him. You can be damn sure we will find a television outlet for him.”