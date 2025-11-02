Paralympian Ellen Keane opens up about navigating newly single life: ‘I need to be my own priority’

Paralympian Ellen Keane has opened up about navigating a newly single life, after she split with her long-term partner.

Despite their breakup, the pair maintain a close friendship and continue to co-parent their dogs, Rafa and Denny.

Speaking to the Irish Times, the paralympian confessed she’s “leaning into the universe and the science of the universe.”

Speaking about how she has dealt with the split, she said “leaning into the universe” helped her see “the bigger picture of why we’re not meant to be together at this time, and that’s okay. I got through Covid with him, I won a gold medal with him, we’ve served each other’s purpose.”

“Do you know what’s the most amazing thing ever?” she asked.

“It’s having someone in your life who has absolutely nothing to do with your life, but loves your dogs as much as you love your dogs. And you can trust that person with their lives, and you can split the bills on everything.”

She confessed her mother “doesn’t get the arrangement” but it works for them, and being single suits her at this moment in her life.

“It came at a good time … I need to figure out who I am and where I am going and that’s a really hard thing to do when you are in a relationship,” she confessed.

“It helps that other women are telling their stories about being single. And a lot of the beautiful women I see around me just happen to be single. These women look well rested and seem to have a lot of hobbies and are looking after themselves very well, which is a big thing for me in this transition.”

She explained how in a relationship she tends to focus less on herself: “I love looking after people, I’ll always put them before myself. At the moment, when I am trying to figure things out, I need to be my own priority.”

Ellen has just been announced to be joining the crew at Ireland’s Fittest Family, so the next few weeks are definitely going to be busy for her.

Alongside Irish rugby icon Andrew Trimble, who has 70 caps, and Dublin GAA player Michael Darragh MacAuley, Ellen will be the new coach for the 2025 season.