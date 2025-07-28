Panti Bliss responds to speculation of a presidential run

Drag queen Panti Bliss has dismissed speculation about a bid for the presidency, saying a recent on-stage remark was simply a joke.

During a sold-out performance in Dublin’s Vicar Street, Panti, also known as Rory O’Neill, drew a roaring reaction when she opened with, “My name is Panti Bliss, the next President of Ireland.”

Speaking after the show, O’Neill clarified it was all a joke, telling the Sunday World, “That was just me being silly.”

O’Neill, a Mayo native and co-owner of Dublin’s Panti Bar and Penny Lane, was a key figure in Ireland’s 2015 marriage equality campaign.

Panti’s ‘Noble Call’ speech at the Abbey Theatre in February 2014, which addressed homophobia and free speech, was viewed over a million times and became a landmark moment for LGBTQ+ rights in Ireland.

He later received an honorary doctorate from Trinity College Dublin for his activism.

If Panti was to enter the race, it would mark the highest-profile campaign by an openly gay candidate since Senator David Norris’ presidential bid in 2011.

President Michael D.Higgins’ second term ends on November 11, with polling expected in late October 2025.

Early favourites to succeed him include MEP Mairead McGuinness, who is expected to run for Fine Gael.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly has also launched her campaign and is gaining support from left-wing parties.