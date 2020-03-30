Pamela Scott launches fashion giveaway for frontline workers

Irish fashion store Pamela Scott has launched a special giveaway aimed at frontline workers.
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the popular chain are givng away 50 gifts from their Spring/Summer 2020 collection over five days.
10 winners will be picked each day, all you have to do is nominate someone special on their Instagram post.
You can enter right here:
View this post on Instagram
We know it’s sometimes difficult to stay positive right now, but today we want to spread some happiness! 😘 To our healthcare and frontline workers during this difficult time, we thank you and we are truly in awe of you. In an effort to try and spread some positivity and gratitude, we have 50 gratitude gifts to give away. All you have to do is comment below nominating someone who could really do with an uplifting treat right now. We have 50 gifts from our SS20 collection including designer jeans to give away, with 10 winners each day for 5 days. Stay safe, stay positive and be kind to each other ♥️ Please feel free to share xx #repost @lionelthehog #notallheroeswearcapes #giveaway #positivevibes #giveback #staysafe