Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington used to babysit a VERY famous Irish actor

Barry Keoghan has revealed Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington used to babysit him.

The 29-year-old shared his surprising connection to the sports star on Amy Huberman’s podcast Mamia and Me.

Barry and Kellie both grew up in Dublin’s north inner city, and the actor referred to her as a “good egg” with “bags of personality”.

“She used to babysit me even though I’m older than her,!” Barry joked, as Kellie is actually four years older than him.

“She was friends with my sister. I remember she would babysit me a few times while my sister was out drinking.”

“I’d be like Kellie, you’re older than me? She would be there with my sister and Kellie would be there in my house when I was younger and I was like ‘I’m older than you?'”

The Batman star also talked about Kellie’s boxing career, and said: “She always boxed, she was great.”

“I look up to that girl so much and I should take a leaf out of her book in how much she gives back to the community.”

“She is a massive influence for young kids, girls and boys, in terms of the clique if you dream of something you can achieve it and she puts that into proof.”