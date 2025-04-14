Olivia Attwood takes a swipe at Maura Higgins over Danny Jones kiss scandal

Olivia Attwood has taken a savage swipe at Maura Higgins, following her alleged drunken kiss with Danny Jones.

Back in March, the former Love Island star and the McFly singer raised eyebrows when they were filmed seemingly sharing a kiss at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

While Maura is single, Danny has been married to model Georgia Horsley since 2014, and the couple share a seven-year-old son named Cooper together.

After their kiss was caught on camera, both Maura and Danny have been subject to serious backlash, with many furious for the 38-year-old’s wife.

Danny subsequently issued a public apology to his wife and their family via Instagram, but Maura is yet to speak out on the matter.

During an interview with the UK Daily Mail’s You magazine, Olivia was asked to comment on the situation.

Olivia said: “It’s not nice for the other party, is it?”

“As much as we all love salacious gossip, there is a wife and child on the other end of that,” she added.

Olivia, 33, previously sparked rumours of a feud with Maura, 34, with a cryptic post about someone trying to “copy” her life.

The Loose Women panellist is also close friends with Maura’s former flame, Pete Wicks.

In November, Olivia shared a post which read: “One day I’m going to write a book and some of the stuff I have managed to keep [zipped mouth emoji] on over the years. It will blow your f***ing mind.

“You can try to hire all the same people, regurgitate my stories as your own, study the playbook, follow the recipe blah blah blah, but it will NEVER taste the same. That’s all.”

The online rant came amid Maura’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity, two years after Olivia’s brief stint on the show in 2022 (she had to leave the camp after just 48 hours due to medical reasons).

Despite the clear similarities between them, Olivia has denied her post was throwing shade at Maura.

She confirmed: “That was nothing to do with Maura. I can’t go: ‘She hasn’t followed the same path’, because evidently there’s a massive similarity.

“But I don’t have negative feelings towards her – there’s space for everyone in this industry.”