Odds on Cillian Murphy becoming the next James Bond slashed after Peaky Blinders finale

The odds on Cillian Murphy becoming the next James Bond have been slashed after the Peaky Blinders finale.

The Irish actor won huge praise online following Sunday night’s finale, which has been branded “a masterpiece”.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes have now slashed odds on the 45-year-old playing 007 from 25/1 to 10/1, as they have seen a renewal in interest for the star to get the acclaimed role.

While fans would love to see the Dunkirk actor get the part, there is an array of famous faces still in the running and Cillian is only sixth in line on the list.

Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page remains the front-runner to clinch the role at 7/2, ahead of Henry Cavill at 4/1 and Aidan Turner at 7/1.

In fourth place is Tom Hardy 10/1 James Norton, 10/1 Cillian Murphy, 10/1 Michael Fassbender with all the same odds.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Fans must be hoping that Cillian Murphy won’t be absent from our screens for too long as we have seen his odds of playing the next Bond slashed since the Peaky Blinders finale.”

“While Regé-Jean Page is the current frontrunner, it’s still all to play for! Only time will tell if there will be another Irishman taking up the iconic Bond role!”