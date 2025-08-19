Oasis hotly tipped for triumphant return to Slane Castle after Croke Park gigs

Oasis have been hotly tipped for a triumphant return to Slane Castle, following their sell-out gigs at Dublin’s Croke Park.

According to Ladbrokes, odds on the Gallagher brothers rocking Slane Castle next year have been slashed to 2/1.

After returning to Ireland for the first time since 2009, Irish fans are pleading that they don’t go away, with a possible return to Slane Castle on the cards.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes commented: “Punters can’t get over the return of Manchester’s prodigal sons. Dublin was bursting at the seams for the comeback shows but some might say Slane is the next Irish gig in 2026, but it’s all up in the sky at the minute.”

After announcing a few weeks ago that he’s hoping to hold a massive gig in 2026, the owner of Slane Castle, Alex Conyngham, has said that Oasis are “always welcome at Slane”.

Oasis have performed at Slane Castle twice before, first in July 1995 as an opening act for REM.

In 2009, they returned to the iconic venue as a headline act, supported by The Prodigy and Kasabian, and playing to a crowd of 80,000 people.

Later that year, the band broke up due to a massive fallout between brothers Liam and Noel.

Remembering their last gig at the venue, Alex said: “It was their first outdoor show they had ever done at that time so I think Slane will always have a place in their history for that reason.”

If the band was to play Slane again, they would be the second group to play the venue three times, following in the footsteps of U2.

The 2026 concert will mark the 45th anniversary of concerts being held at the estate.

The first gig at Slane Castle was in 1981 with Thin Lizzy as the headline act, and the venue has since hosted concerts for major artists like Bob Dylan, Queen, Madonna and David Bowie.