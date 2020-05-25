Normal People’s Paul Mescal is raffling off one of his own chains for an amazing cause

The famous accessory has its very own Instagram account

Normal People’s Paul Mescal is raffling off one of his own chains...

Paul Mescal is raffling off his famous chain to raise funds for Pieta.

The Normal People star has received rave reviews in Ireland and abroad for his portrayal of the character Connell – and the silver necklace has also stolen the hearts of many.

Paul revealed that he is “delighted” help Ireland’s leading suicide and self-harm prevention charity, after the Darkness into Light fundraiser was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I am delighted to be able to help Pieta by raffling off one of my own chains,” he admitted to The Irish Sun.

“Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up.”

The 24-year-old explained that the charity holds a special place in his “heart.”

“Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up,” he commented.

“Suicide and depression are themes directly linked to Normal People especially around episodes 9 and 10 which is why I want to help those in similar situations,” he added.

The raffle will be open for two weeks until Monday, June 8.

Earlier this month, fans of the Irish drama series made an Instagram account dedicated to Connell’s chain.

The page has over 161k followers.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast Ali and Kendra talk about Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, Kylie and Drake rumours and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.