Normal People star Paul Mescal showcases singing skills during lockdown in Ireland

The Kildare star sang beautifully in new clips on social media

Normal People star Paul Mescal has proved his talents know no bounds.

The Kildare actor, who is already being tipped to become the next big thing in Hollywood, has been entertaining his social media followers during lockdown in Ireland.

Paul, 24, who plays Connell Waldron in the critically-acclaimed TV series directed by Lenny Abrahamson, has been using his time in isolation to get creative.

Sharing a video on his Instagram stories, Paul revealed his hidden singing talent, by serenading fans with the hit Toploader tune Dancing In The Moonlight.

Take a look:

