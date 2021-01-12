The new book will be released in September

Normal People author Sally Rooney set to release new novel this year

Normal People author Sally Rooney is set to release a new novel this year, called ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’.

Publishing house Faber and Faber announced the news on their Instagram, and revealed the book will be out on September 7th, 2021.

The novel will follow four young people – Alice, Felix, Eileen and Simon – as they journey through friendships, love and sex.

The book’s official synopsis reads: “Alice, a novelist, meets Felix, who works in a warehouse, and asks him if he’d like to travel to Rome with her.”

“In Dublin, her best friend Eileen is getting over a break-up, and slips back into flirting with Simon, a man she has known since childhood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faber Books (@faberbooks)

“Alice, Felix, Eileen and Simon are still young – but life is catching up with them. They desire each other, they delude each other, they get together, they break apart. They have sex, they worry about sex, they worry about their friendships and the world they live in.”

“Are they standing in the last lighted room before the darkness, bearing witness to something? Will they find a way to believe in a beautiful world?”

The Irish author has already released two successful books – Conversations With Friends, which was released in 2017, and Normal People, which was released in 2018.

Normal People was an immediate bestseller, and was later adapted into a television series for the BBC.

The popular series, which received worldwide acclaim, starred Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne, and Paul Mescal as Connell.

Normal People is available to stream on the RTÉ Player, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu in the US.