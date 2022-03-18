Nina Carberry admits she feels ‘pressure’ to win Dancing with the Stars: ‘I don’t back myself’

Nina Carberry has admitted she feels “pressure” to win this year’s Dancing with the Stars.

The jockey, who is paired with Pasquale La Rocca, has been hotly tipped to win the popular RTÉ show since week one.

The 37-year-old said ahead of this Sunday’s semi-final: “There was pressure from the start, but it’s so nice to have gotten this far anyway. We’re trying not to give up yet and we’ll try do the best we can to get through to the final.”

Nina also admitted she doesn’t pay attention to what the bookies are saying, adding: “I don’t back myself!”

“Obviously it’s a nice thing that I’m favourite, but I try not to think about it too much… It’s a bit more added pressure when people want you to win, but you try and do your best.”

The Meath native said it would be “absolutely unbelievable” to get through to the final, but that she’s “trying to take it one week at a time”.

She explained: “It’s like being a jockey, race by race, you’re only as good as your last race.”

Sharing her plans for after the show, Nina joked: “I think I’ll sleep for a week maybe!”

“Also spend time with the kids, they haven’t really seen me a whole lot over the last couple of months so I’m really forward to spending time with them,” the mum-of-two added.

Love Island star Matthew MacNabb, singer Erica Cody, Paralympian Ellen Keane and rugby star Jordan Conroy have also made it to the semi-final.

The Dancing with the Stars final airs on Sunday at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.