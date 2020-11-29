Nicole Kidman praises Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones for steamy Normal People scenes

The actress described their performances as "amazing"

Nicole Kidman has praised Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones for their steamy Normal People scenes.

The Hulu and BBC series was a big hit with many famous faces following its’ release earlier this year, including Kourtney Kardashian and Katy Perry.

Hollywood actress Nicole has now also expressed her admiration for the show and its’ leading stars, describing their intimate scenes as “amazing”.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Nicole said: “There’s a lot of sexuality in that show, but both actors felt very safe and they were able to still do these really intimate things.”

The Australian actress, who stars alongside Hugh Grant in steamy new thriller series The Undoing, admitted: “I hope the generations to come look back and go, ‘Wow. That was good work.’”

The mum-of-four recently spoke to Variety about her onscreen romance with Hugh, explaining: “I hope people want us to be together – not in real life obviously – but I hope that’s the desire on screen.”

The Undoing follows a seemingly happily married couple, who’s lives are turned upside down following the murder of the husband’s mistress.