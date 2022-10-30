Nicola Hughes welcomes her first child with husband Charlie Tupper

Nicola Hughes has welcomed her first child with her husband Charlie Tupper.

The Irish model and TV personality, best known for appearing on Made In Chelsea, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday night.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her baby girl’s tiny hand, Nicola wrote: “My heart 🥹 Our little Penelope made an early arrival 🖤“

Nicola announced her pregnancy in May, five months after she and Charlie tied the knot.

The couple got married at the lavish Botleys Mansion in December, after five years together.

Nicola joined Made In Chelsea in 2015, when she was dating cast member Alex Mytton.

However, the Dublin native quit the show a year later following the break down of their relationship.