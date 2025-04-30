Nicola Coughlan to reunite with Siobhán McSweeney in upcoming project

It has been announced that Nicola Coughlan will re-unite with her Derry Girls co-star Siobhán McSweeney for a production on London’s West End.

The pair will star alongside each other in John Millington Synge’s The Playboy of the Western World, and will also be joined by Normal People actor Éanna Hardwick.

This production will hit the stage of the National Theatre and will be directed by the Abbey Theatre’s artistic director, Caitríona McLaughlin.

Nicola took to Instagram to share the news, and wrote: “Playboy of the Western World at the National Theatre. Reuniting with an old friend for a new adventure doing an Irish classic.”

“So excited to be bringing the Wesht of Ireland to the @nationaltheatre,” she added.

This will be the Bridgerton star’s National Theatre debut, whereas Siobhán has starred in Shakespeare’s As You Like It and Brian Friel’s Dancing At Lughnasa there.

The play’s synopsis reads: “Pegeen Flaherty’s life is turned upside down when, on a normal day, a young man walks into her pub claiming that he’s killed his father.”

“Instead of being shunned, the killer Christy Mahon becomes a local hero. The welcome murderer wins hearts and races as he beds himself into village life. That is until a second man unexpectedly arrives on the scene…”

This revival will hit the Lyttelton stage from 4th December 2025 to 28th February 2026.

It was also announced that Paul Mescal will be making his National Theatre debut, as he is set to star in two separate productions: A Whistle In The Dark and Death Of A Salesman.

These productions will be part of the National Theatre co-chief executive Indhu Rubasingham’s inaugural programme.

Although specific dates are yet to be confirmed, it will take place sometime in 2024.

After its London run, A Whistle In The Dark will transfer to Ireland’s own National Theatre, The Abbey.

Speaking about this upcoming programme, Indhu said: “The National Theatre is a very special place at the heart of our national discourse, and I am incredibly proud to be its seventh director.”

“I am so excited about everything to come, and the wealth of projects and artists announced today.”

“The National Theatre is a beacon of creativity, humanity and possibilities. It holds the stories of so many people who have made this place mean so much to so many.”

“This is just the beginning, a flavour of what’s to come, the start of the next chapter.”