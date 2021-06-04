Nicola Coughlan reveals how she became best friends with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness

Nicola Coughlan reveals how she became best friends with Queer Eye star...

Nicola Coughlan has revealed how she became best friends with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

The pair opened up about their “rare” friendship for the 2021 Pride issue of PEOPLE magazine.

Back in 2018, the Irish actress posted a photo of herself in a sweatshirt with Jonathan’s face on it.

The 34-year-old tagged the famed hairdresser on Instagram, and they quickly became friends after connecting via DM.

“Queer Eye had just come out, and I was like, ‘I don’t know who that person is, but I love that person,'” Nicola gushed.

One year later, Nicola and Jonathan met when she visited New York City, and they went to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child together on Broadway.

During the intermission, Jonathan told Nicola that he wanted to publicly reveal his HIV diagnosis.

“A lot of folks in my orbit were like, ‘Are you sure?’ But Nicola has consistently been so supportive,” he explained. “We are consistently there for each other.”

Nicola said: “It felt like we had met before. It just felt like we’d been friends forever. Then our friend groups just sort of melded together.”

“The fact that our friends and family know one another and have love for one another — that’s incredibly special, and it’s rare in the world. It just means so, so much, honestly.”

Jonathan added: “Our friendship really is just so special to me because Nicola’s been in this industry for a minute, and I haven’t, and there’s just been so many times where I had questions and didn’t know what to do, and needed feedback.”

“She’s helped me navigate all sorts of situations that I never thought I’d find myself in.”