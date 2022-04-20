Nicola Coughlan reacts as Bridgerton season two makes Netflix history

Season two of Bridgerton has officially surpassed its first season to become Netflix’s most-watched English language show.

The streaming giant revealed on Tuesday via its weekly Top 10 that, as of April 17, the new season had reached 627.11 million hours viewed since its March 25 launch.

They said: “After four weeks atop the English TV list, Lady Whistledown is most pleased to reveal that ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 has ascended to the #1 spot on the Most Popular list with 627.11M hours viewed, ahead of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 1 in second place.”

“This marks the first-ever series to hold both the first and second place on a Most Popular list. This week, Season 2 clocked 66.61M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 88 countries.”

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the hit series, took to Instagram earlier today to react to the exciting news.

The Irish actress wrote: “Really, truly, mind-blowingly bonkers. Thank you all so much for watching, rewatching and sharing your love for #Bridgerton, it means the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

“Just wait till you see what we’re cooking up for Season 3 🐝,” she teased.

The second season of the hit Regency-era series followed Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he tried to find a wife.

While Bridgerton is Netflix’s most watched English language series, Squid Game remains on top as the streamer’s most-watched TV series ever, with 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days.

Bridgerton is available to watch on Netflix now.