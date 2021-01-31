Nicola Coughlan reacts after reaching Instagram milestone

It's been an incredible few months for the Irish actress

Nicola Coughlan has reacted to reaching one million followers on Instagram.

The Galway native first rose to fame following the success of the hit sitcom Derry Girls, where she stars as Clare Devlin.

Most recently, the 34-year-old played Penelope Featherington in the hit period drama Bridgerton, which has been officially dubbed the most successful series to launch on Netflix.

After receiving high praise for her role in the show, Nicola has now celebrated hitting the Instagram milestone, taking to her stories to thank her fans.

The actress wrote: “Thanks a million of you for following and being so lovely.

“You’re all so lovely I appreciated it so much,” she added.

Earlier this month, Nicola appeared on The Late Late Show to discuss the success of Bridgerton, which had been watched by over 64 million people around the world at the time.

“I can’t fathom how many people that actually is, it’s very strange,” she admitted.

“[When] the numbers came through they said it’s the fifth biggest Netflix launch ever, but then it’s all happening during lockdown so you’re sat at home and you’re going, ‘That’s quite nice,’ and carry on about your day.”

Nicola also opened up about the audition process, and admitted she knew the show was going to be a big deal as a Shondaland production.

“I went and I did the audition, but I didn’t put too much thought into it I thought I would give it a go,” she said.

“And then I got the call two weeks later saying they wanted me to do it!”

“I said, ‘What does that mean?’ and they said, ‘They’ve given you the part,’ and I said, ‘Okay but what do you mean they’ve given me the part?’ because I just couldn’t accept it I think.”

The actress, who is usually based in London, also revealed that they wrapped filming Bridgerton “just in time” – as they shot their final scenes last February, right before the world went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Derry Girls star is now back in Galway, living with her family.

Bridgerton has since been picked up for a second season, with production set to begin in Spring.