Nicola Coughlan opens up about her friendship with Kim Kardashian

Nicola Coughlan has opened up about her surprise friendship with Kim Kardashian.

The 35-year-old actress shot to fame in 2018 for playing fan favourite Clare Devlin in Channel 4’s Derry Girls.

The Galway native also went on to star in one of Netflix’s biggest shows Bridgerton, and plays Penelope Featherington in the hit series.

The actress opened up to Bustle about her friendship with the SKIMS mogul, after the self confessed Bridgerton fan reached out to the Irish actress about the period drama.

Nicola said: “I woke up one morning [in 2021] and had a DM from Kim Kardashian. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ So weird! We talked about Bridgerton.”

The actress also revealed she messaged the reality star ahead of her appearance on SNL, and said: “I messaged Kim to say, ‘You’re gonna do great!”

Nicola revealed Kim replied to her saying: “Thanks, I’m really nervous,” to which Nicola admitted “I told her, ‘No, you’re gonna kill it.’”

Nicola praised the mom-of-four saying: “She’s so nice. I’d heard that about her from lots of different people, and I can attest to it now.”

Nicola also revealed to the outlet how surreal it is to go from a struggling actress to being an internationally recognised face.

She told the outlet: “We were hideously ill-prepared. “Fame is a very strange thing, and can be quite an isolating experience because it’s not something that most people can relate to.”

“I mean, there’s definitely more good than bad. But it’s certainly a challenge.”

Joking about how her life has changed since Derry Girls, Nicola added: “Well, now I’m, like, best friends with Kim Kardashian.”