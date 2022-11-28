Nicola Coughlan is giving away something amazing to raise money for LauraLynn

Bridgerton starlet Nicola Coughlan has teamed up with Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice to raffle off her Season 2 Wrap Bag to raise funds for LauraLynn.

The bag is signed by some of the cast’s biggest stars, including Nicola herself, and is a true piece of Bridgerton memorabilia.

The Irish actress, who is an ambassador for LauraLynn, has kindly donated this unique piece to help raise funds and awareness for the hospice this Christmas.

Following two very successful raffles in aid of LauraLynn, Nicola is determined to raise even more funds this time.

Nicola said: “I am delighted to be able to raffle off my Bridgerton Season 2 Wrap Bag and support LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice this Christmas.”

“As a proud Ambassador for LauraLynn, I get to see first-hand how important fundraising is for the charity and the impact it has on the very special children and families who rely on their vital care and supports.”

“We’ve already had two really successful raffles with my BAFTA dress and my Derry Girl’s Jacket and now I want to top both of those by raffling off this bag.”

“I was really determined to do something in the lead up to Christmas as I first visited LauraLynn at Christmastime 2019 and I’ll never forget the magic that was in the air, I really want to end the year on a high by raising as much money as possible for them this Christmas.”

The bag is signed by Adjoa Andoh, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Joanna Bobin, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Dominic Coleman, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell , Rosa Hesmondhalgh, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Lorn McDonald, Jessica Madsen, Luke Newton, James Phoon, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Bert Seymour, Luke Thompson, Will Tilson and Polly Walker.

All funds raised from this raffle will go directly to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice to help provide vital care and support to children with life limiting conditions and their families across Ireland.

The raffle is now live here, and the draw will take place on December 15th so make sure to grab your tickets.