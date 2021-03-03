Nicola Coughlan hits back at podcaster who called her ‘the fat girl from Bridgerton’

"Can we judge actors for their work and not their bodies?"

Nicola Coughlan has hit back at a podcast host who called her “the fat girl from Bridgerton”.

The Galway native stunned in a yellow dress by Molly Goddard, paired with a black cardigan and pink eyeshadow for the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Amanda Richards, who presents the Big Calf podcast, took to Twitter to comment on the cardigan that the Irish actress wore for the awards show.

She tweeted: “The fat girl from Bridgerton is wearing a black cardigan at the Golden Globes, bc no matter how hot and stylish you are, if you’re a fat girl there will always be a black cardigan you think about wearing, then decide against, but ultimately wear bc you feel like you have to.”

Nicola hit back, replying: “I thought the cardigan looked ace, Molly Goddard used them on her runway with the dresses that’s where the idea came from, also I have a name.”

Nicola then shared an article she wrote for The Guardian back in 2018, entitled: ‘Critics, judge me for my work in Derry Girls and on the stage, not on my body’.

She tweeted: “Can we judge actors for their work and not their bodies? Also can we please stop asking women about their weight in interviews, especially when it completely irrelevant.”

“I’m seeing a lot of interviews from 10 years ago where people go ‘Oh weren’t the questions so inappropriate!’ unfortunately it’s still happening.”

“Every time I’m asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I’m not just allowed to just talk about the job I do that I so love,” she continued.

“It’s so reductive to women when we’re making great strides for diversity in the arts, but questions like that just pull us backwards.”

“Also, and I mean this in the nicest way ah possible, I’m not a body positivity activist, I’m an actor I would lose or gain weight if an important role requirement. My body is the tool I use to tell stories, not what I define myself by.”

“So yeah, it’s 2021 it would be nice if we didn’t have to keep having this conversation,” Nicola added.

“It would really love to never be asked about it in an interview again, also I have so many other things I love to talk about, I’m Irish so I can talk till the cows come home.”