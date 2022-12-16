Nicola Coughlan confirms role in Barbie movie as first teaser trailer drops

Nicola Coughlan has confirmed she’s landed a role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

The Irish actress shared the exciting news after Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for the film, which stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as her love interest Ken.

The Bridgerton star wrote on Instagram: “Thank you Greta Gerwig for having me as a tiny part of what I think is the greatest movie ever made 💖.”

“See you all in @barbiethemovie #BarbieTheMovie, from director Greta Gerwig, only in theaters Summer 2023 ✨,” she added.

The satirical film will follow the titular character as she is expelled from Barbie Land for not being perfect enough, and sets off on an adventure in the real world.

Alongside Nicola, Margot and Ryan, the cast also includes Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Rhea Perlman and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Will Ferrell, who plays a Mattel CEO in the film, has already called the project “the ultimate example of high art and low art” and “an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society”.