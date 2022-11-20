Nicky Byrne updates Westlife fans after falling off stage during Glasgow gig

Nicky Byrne has shared an update with fans, after he fell off stage while performing with Westlife.

The Irish boyband performed at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday night.

While heading off stage, Nicky fell down some mechanical stairs, and he was left “battered and bruised”.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, the singer wrote in a statement: “Hey All, thank you for your well wishes!”

“So last night I did have a little accident on stage in Glasgow, where I didn’t realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me. A crazy moment which could have been a lot worse but I’m completely fine, a little battered and bruised but ok!”

“I’ll see y’all back up there tonight. The show must go on. Thanks for all your well wishes. #ReallyFlyingWithoutWings Love Nicky.”

Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian commented on the post: “Oh Nicky 🤦🏻‍♂️ get well soon you beautiful man ♥️”

Broadcaster Keith Walsh wrote: “Glad to to hear it Nicky!”

Yvonne Connolly added: “Omg … ouch. Hope you’re ok !”