The band are finally recording new music

Nicky Byrne teases new Westlife album by sharing BTS snaps from the studio

Nicky Byrne has revealed Westlife are finally recording their new album.

The Dublin native has teased fans by sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from a remote studio session.

He captioned the post: “Day 1 of our new world!! Recording remotely with legendary writer/producer Steve Mac @rokstoneprod.”

“2 songs done #SeriousTunes #SecretLocation #Excited @westlife #NewAlbum,” he added.

Their 12th studio album is set for release in late 2021.

The news comes after Nicky and his bandmates Shane Filan, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan signed with a new record label earlier this year, after parting ways with EMI Records.

Back in March, they released a statement which said: “We’ve got some big news for you today!”

“Not only is it St Patrick’s Day but we are also celebrating our brand new partnership with eastwest and Warner Music.”

“We have found a record label that share the same energy and high ambitions as the four of us, in what will be a very busy year, where there will be some surprise announcements and of course new music!”