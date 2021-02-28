Nicky Byrne shows off his new hair – as his son Jay gives him a lockdown cut

The Westlife star admitted he "had enough" of his longer locks

Nicky Byrne has shown off his new hair, after his son Jay gave him a lockdown cut.

The Westlife star admitted he “had enough” of his longer locks, as barbers and hairdressers have been closed due to Level 5 restrictions.

Taking to Twitter, the 42-year-old shared a before and after photo of his hair, after his 13-year-old son gave it a trim.

I’d had enough!

My 13 year old son Jay just gave my a sharp new cut!! ✂️🪒✂️#LockDownHairCut ♥️🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/PEnikizZ2N — Nicky Byrne (@NickyByrne) February 28, 2021

The singer shares three children with his wife Georgina, twins Jay and Rocco (13) and 7-year-old Gia.

Nicky and Georgina celebrated 17 years of marriage back in August, with the father-of-three sharing a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Sharing a stunning photo from their wedding day, he wrote at the time: “17 years ago today, Happy Anniversary to us. ❤️ @gginaahernbyrne.”

