Home Irish Showbiz Nicky Byrne shows off his new hair – as his son Jay...

Nicky Byrne shows off his new hair – as his son Jay gives him a lockdown cut

The Westlife star admitted he "had enough" of his longer locks

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
The Gossies 2020 | Pic: Jerry McCarthy

Nicky Byrne has shown off his new hair, after his son Jay gave him a lockdown cut.

The Westlife star admitted he “had enough” of his longer locks, as barbers and hairdressers have been closed due to Level 5 restrictions.

Taking to Twitter, the 42-year-old shared a before and after photo of his hair, after his 13-year-old son gave it a trim.

The singer shares three children with his wife Georgina, twins Jay and Rocco (13) and 7-year-old Gia.

Nicky and Georgina celebrated 17 years of marriage back in August, with the father-of-three sharing a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Sharing a stunning photo from their wedding day, he wrote at the time: “17 years ago today, Happy Anniversary to us. ❤️ @gginaahernbyrne.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta)

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR