Nicky Byrne shares epic throwback snap from Westlife’s first professional photoshoot

The photo was taken back in 1998

Nicky Byrne has shared an epic throwback snap from Westlife’s first professional photoshoot.

The picture of the band, who were originally called Westside, was taken back in 1998 – and featured all the original members, including Nicky, Kian Egan, Brian McFadden, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily.

Taking to Instagram, Nicky wrote: “Look what I found! Our first ever professional photoshoot and flyer.”

The second image shows the flyer that was given out to the public to promote the band back in the 90s.

On the flyer, Boyzone star Ronan Keating is mentioned as the co-manager of the band, offering the boys “invaluable advice to guide them throughout their career”.

Nicky added: “As it says if you swipe right ‘with the voices of angels and heavenly songs’ and @rokeating I didn’t know you loved us that much!! 😂😂😂💫☘️.”

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to react to the retro picture and flyer.

“Wowwwww what a treasure,” one follower wrote.

“That’s so cool 👏🏻😎,” another commented.

“Haha i still have that,” a dedicated fan added.

