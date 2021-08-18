We can't wait for this!

Nicky Byrne reveals Westlife’s 12th album is recorded and coming soon

Nicky Byrne has revealed that Westlife’s 12th album is now recorded.

The Irish singer and his bandmates Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan all recorded the album separately from home.

Taking to Instagram, Nicky discussed the challenges of recording the album remotely.

He said: “Recording our new album individually – and remotely from our homes has been one hell of an experience!”

“Dogs Barking, doorbell going, WiFi dropping out to mention just a few 🤷‍♂️but we got there in the end! Now fully recorded, it’s currently in the oven and cooking time is approx 2/3 months.”

“We may open the oven door at some point to sample our brand spanking new single as a starter…😉🙏in the meantime trust me – it’s starting to smell Devine!”

“@westlife For now our working title shall be..#BangersNSmash🔥,” Nicky teased.

In March, Westlife announced that they had signed with East West Records, which is owned by Warner Music.

The popular band left their previous record label EMI Records “by mutual consent” the month prior.

Sharing the news of their new partnership with East West Records at the time, they said: “We have found a record label that share the same energy and high ambitions as the four of us.”

“In what will be a very busy year, where there will be some surprise announcements and of course new music!”