Nicky Byrne pays tribute to his ‘beautiful’ wife Georgina on her birthday

Nicky Byrne has paid tribute to his “beautiful” wife Georgina on her birthday.
The mum-of-three turned 42 today, with her husband taking to Instagram to mark the occasion.
Sharing a sweet selfie with Georgina, along with a snap of her walking their dog and a photo of pink ’42’ balloons, the Westlife star wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife ❤️🌸❤️🌸❤️🌸❤️.”
The couple’s famous friends commented on the post, including Jedward who wrote: “BLUE eye Dream you two! Happy Bday Georgina ❤️🙌🏼”
Football star Robbie Keane commented: “Happy birthday G,” while rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll penned: “Happy birthday @georginaahernbyrne.”
Nicky and Georgina tied the knot back in 2003, and share three children – twins Rocco and Jay, and a daughter named Gia.