The couple have been married since 2003

Nicky Byrne pays tribute to his ‘beautiful’ wife Georgina on her birthday

Nicky Byrne has paid tribute to his “beautiful” wife Georgina on her birthday.

The mum-of-three turned 42 today, with her husband taking to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Sharing a sweet selfie with Georgina, along with a snap of her walking their dog and a photo of pink ’42’ balloons, the Westlife star wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife ❤️🌸❤️🌸❤️🌸❤️.”

The couple’s famous friends commented on the post, including Jedward who wrote: “BLUE eye Dream you two! Happy Bday Georgina ❤️🙌🏼”

Football star Robbie Keane commented: “Happy birthday G,” while rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll penned: “Happy birthday @georginaahernbyrne.”

Nicky and Georgina tied the knot back in 2003, and share three children – twins Rocco and Jay, and a daughter named Gia.