Nicky Byrne mistaken for Hollywood heartthrob while on tour with Westlife

Nicky Byrne has revealed he was mistaken for Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt while in Indonesia.

The singer is currently in Asia with his Westlife bandmates Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily as part of their Wild Dreams tour.

While he was out for a coffee before their gig on Saturday, Nicky was left in stitches when he received his order.

The waiter handed Nicky a coffee with foam art on it that read ‘Brad Pitt’.

Alongside a photo of the coffee shared to Instagram, the Dubliner wrote: “Well the Indonesian barista may have been mistaken – but hey, I’ll take it.”

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore commented on the post: “Amazing!!! 😂”, and Irish presenter Glenda Gilson wrote: “Brilliant 👏”

It comes after Nicky announced his shock departure from RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

In a post shared on Instagram last month, the 43-year-old wrote: “A little news from me. Sadly I will be stepping away from hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ.”

“Westlife are now ten shows into our ‘Wild Dreams’ tour. We had two phenomenal nights at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium followed by a mind blowing show at Wembley Stadium and two absolutely sensational nights at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” he continued.

“This tour continues now taking us around the world including five continents with 60 plus shows up until Summer 2023.”

“So with all this in mind, I have had to make some tough decisions. One of them is my future hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on RTÉ – a show I have loved hosting from the very beginning.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this show, full of glitz n’ glamour and of course, being a part of everyone’s Sunday night Winter TV viewing. It’s been a brilliant five seasons since we launched in 2017, working with the best crew in the world.”

“I have smiled and laughed my way through those 59 shows to date and what a journey it’s been. I take away the greatest memories,” Nicky wrote.

“Thank you Amanda and Jennifer and of course Lottie for stepping in. Thank you RTÉ. Thank you to the amazing team in ShinAwil. Thank you to Loraine, Brian, Arthur and Julian and all of the professional dancers. Thank you to the crew of hundreds who made all of those shows special.”

Nicky concluded his post by writing: “I wish whoever takes over from me the absolute best. Just don’t fall down that stairs at the start of the show!! You’ll have an absolute blast.” RTÉ will announce a new co-host for Jennifer Zamparelli in the coming weeks, but a source recently told Goss.ie that Lottie Ryan is a “top favourite” to take over from Nicky. “Before Dancing With The Stars aired on RTÉ, producers had screen tested women co-hosting, to copy the format with Strictly Come Dancing in The UK,” the insider told us. “They originally went with Nicky and Amanda Byram, but now they’re revisiting the idea of two women.” “Jen and Lottie are very close friends outside of work, and given Lottie won the show in 2020, it really would be a perfect fit,” the insider added. While our source revealed that “no decisions have been made yet”, a lot of people within RTE are backing Lottie to take the job. Lottie already has tested her DWTS hosting skills, as she hosts the official Dancing With The Stars podcast. She also won the popular show back in 2020.