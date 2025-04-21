Nicky Byrne celebrates twins Jay and Rocco’s milestone birthday

Nicky Byrne celebrated his twin’s Jay and Rocco’s milestone birthday over the weekend.

In their Dublin home, Nicky and his wife, Georgina, hosted a memorable evening for their 18-year-old sons, surrounded by close family and friends.

On social media, Nicky shared a snap of himself and his two boys from the party, with matching birthday balloons.

He wrote: “I remember April 20th 2007 like it was yesterday! My two boys have turned 18 😱

Happy Birthday @roccobyrne14 @jay.byrne7 ❤️

We are so Proud of the men you are becoming. 👊”

In celebration of the twins’ birthday, Georgina also posted a few images, such as a montage of party photos, a photo of their personalised birthday cake, and a photograph of the décor.

“Happy 18th Birthday Rocco and Jay,” Georgina wrote as the caption, and included a number of pictures from the festivities.

The twins were photographed standing with their mother, their grandfather (former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern), and their younger sister Gia, among others, to capture memorable moments with everyone who attended the celebration.

Nicky Byrne and wife, Georgina, welcomed the twins on April 20, 2007.

The pair have been married for 21 years, with Georgina being the 46-year-old’s first love.

In 1991, Nicky and Georgina met at the age of twelve while attending Pobalscoil Neasain, a secondary school in Baldoyle, North Dublin.