Nicky Byrne celebrates major milestone with wife Georgina Ahern

Nicky Byrne is celebrating a major milestone with his wife Georgina Ahern today.

Taking to Instagram, the Westlife star shared a sweet montage of him and his wife and penned, “22 Years Married today ❤️.”

The pair first met in secondary school back in 1991 when they were 12-years-old.

Fast-forward to 2003, the pair tied the knot in Wicklow Register Office – 6 after Westlife was formed.

Nicky and Georgia’s civil ceremony was followed by a church blessing at the St Pierre et St Paul in Gallardon, Eure-et-Loir, France in August, 2003.

They then went on to have three kids together – twins Jay and Rocco, and a daughter Gia.

In June, Westlife announced some “exciting plans” for their 25th anniversary, but one band member will not be there.

Although the band split up in 2012, they went on to reunite in 2018 and are currently active.

The group was formed by Irish music manager Louis Walsh and is made up of Nicky, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan, and Brian McFadden.

Brian left Westlife in 2004 to focus on his family and engage in solo projects. He admitted that his decision was “selfish” but necessary to save his marriage to Kerry Katona.

The singer and the Atomic Kitten alum went on to separate that same year.

Now, fans were disappointed to learn that Mark won’t be joining the lads for the upcoming 25-year celebrations.

On the official Westlife Instagram, the band wrote in a statement: “We would like to take this opportunity to share some very important news with you all.”

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 25th Anniversary celebrations… On the 9th of February 2001 we kicked off our first ever world tour at the Newcastle Arena. Who would have thought we would still be here 25 years later?”

“We have so many exciting plans to share with very soon which will include new music, an album, special shows and many, many more surprises along the way.”

They shared that Mark “will be unable to join celebrations” and they “hope he can join us back on stage when he is ready and able.”

“He sends his love and positivity to you all as always,” they added.

“The four of us can’t quite believe it’s been 25 years. We could only have dreamt of the continued love and loyalty you have consistently shown us around the world.”

“We are so lucky to have all of you with us and we can’t wait to celebrate together! Happy 25th To Us All! Love, Kian, Mark, Nicky & Shane x.”