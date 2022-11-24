Ad
Niamh de Brún welcomes her first child with husband TJ Reid

Niamh de Brún has welcomed her first child with her husband TJ Reid.

The Irish influencer shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday evening.

Alongside a photo of her and TJ holding their newborn daughter, the new mum wrote: “A love like no other 💗 Welcome to the world Harper Mary Reid 💗 Born Sunday 20th November, 7 lbs 10 oz 💗”

Niamh announced her pregnancy via Instagram back in June.

The blonde shared a sweet photo of TJ holding her growing baby bump.

She wrote: “You + me = 3 👶🏼 We feel incredibly blessed ❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

Niamh and TJ married in a lavish ceremony at Limerick’s Adare Manor in November 2021.

The couple tied-the-knot a year after they had originally planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair had been due to say “I do” in December 2020, but their wedding was postponed twice.

