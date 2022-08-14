Niamh de Brún shares stunning snaps from her baby shower

Niamh de Brún has shared stunning snaps from her baby shower.

The social media star is expecting her first child with her husband and Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid.

Ahead of the arrival of their baby, the couple hosted a lavish baby shower at Mountain View in Kilkenny.

Niamh shared photos from the occasion to her Instagram Stories, including snaps of the balloon display and bear shaped cake.

She also shared a sweet photo of her and TJ to her feed, and wrote: “Beautiful afternoon celebrating Baby Reid 🤍🕊”

Niamh and TJ got married in a lavish ceremony at Limerick’s Adare Manor in November 2021, and announced their pregnancy back in June.