Niamh De Brún-Reid shares why pregnancy this time round is ‘harder’

Niamh De Brún-Reid has shared why her second pregnancy so far has been “harder” than her first.

The influencer shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday evening with a sweet video with her husband, TJ Reid, along with their daughter Harper.

She penned in the caption, “Pre season is well and truly underway for Harper in her new role as big sister! We feel so grateful to be growing our family 🙏🏻 #BabyReid 👶🏼🤍.”

Well-known friends shared their congratulations for the couple in the comments, as Clémentine MacNeice wrote, “Aww Niamh huge congrats ❤️❤️,” and Sinead O Brien wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Taking to Instagram for a Q&A, she was asked how she was finding this pregnancy with a toddler as well.

“It’s way harder,” she confessed, and added, “I’m now calling my first pregnancy my princess pregnancy as I could nap in the evenings, etc.”

“Unfortunately, I don’t have that luxury as much anymore. TJ is understanding though and entertains her while I rest in the evenings they’re not training if I’m sick/exhausted.”

She then admitted: “I know this isn’t always the case, and not everyone has this luxury from talking to friends/others so I don’t take it for granted.”

Niamh also shared that her little girl Harper is already “so excited” to be a sister.

She wrote: “She comes into our room most mornings and says, ‘morning mammy, morning baby’ and is always hugging & kissing my belly.”