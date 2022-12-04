Niamh De Brún and newborn daughter show their support for her husband TJ Reid in Croke Park

Niamh De Brún and her newborn daughter Harper showed their support for her husband TJ Reid in Croke Park on Sunday.

The influencer and the hurler welcomed their first child together – a baby girl named Harper Mary.

On Sunday evening, Niamh shared a series of snaps of herself, TJ and Harper as they marked the newborn’s first time in Croke Park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

Niamh announced the birth of her baby girl on November 24.

Alongside a snap of her and TJ holding their newborn daughter, the new mum wrote: “A love like no other 💗 Welcome to the world Harper Mary Reid 💗 Born Sunday 20th November, 7 lbs 10 oz 💗”

Niamh announced her pregnancy via Instagram back in June.

The blonde shared a sweet photo of TJ holding her growing baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

She wrote: “You + me = 3 👶🏼 We feel incredibly blessed ❤️”

Niamh and TJ married in a lavish ceremony at Limerick’s Adare Manor in November 2021.

The couple tied-the-knot a year after they had originally planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair had been due to say “I do” in December 2020, but their wedding was postponed twice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)