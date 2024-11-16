Niamh Cullen issues update on her husband as she marks one week of marriage at hospital

Niamh Cullen has issued an update on her husband as she marks one week of marriage at his hospital bedside.

Earlier this week, the Irish influencer’s husband, Jamie Gill, was rushed to hospital days after their wedding.

Last week, the influencer married her longtime love Jamie Gill in a stunning Italian ceremony.

However, Niamh took to Instagram giving an update about how married life if going.

She wrote, explaining her heartbreak at the situation: “Not how we planned the last 48 hours.”

“Poor Jamie has been so sick since the wedding, he made our day 2 for like 30 mins and when we left to head into Rome it went downhill.”

“He is in the best place and here now for another few days.”

On Friday evening, Niamh shared a sweet picture of the pair holding hands, captioning the post: “One week married 🥺❤️”

In another story, Niamh updated her followers on her husband condition writing: “Starting to feel better 🙏🤍 another few days at least to go but we are moving in the right direction.”

In a third update, Niamh revealed that Jamie’s father had arrived at the hospital: “Jamie’s dad arrived today ❤️ Jamie gets so tired, so I find myself just roaming around trying to keep busy and not be emotional for him.”

“I’ve been so lucky to have Ashley and now Jamie’s dad. I hate being on my own as it is so having company has been so comforting.”

The influencer and her beau got engaged in December 2022 while they were doing some early Christmas shopping.

The couple met at a Bingo Loco event six years ago, and became friends before they started dating.

Announcing their engagement in 2022, she shared a carousel of snaps of herself and Jamie inside The Shelbourne Hotel, and wrote: “When I thought we were off Christmas shopping… Christmas came early 🥹 💍 ❤️ #loveyouforever.”

Speaking on Louise Cooney’s Open Book podcast about the proposal, Niamh admitted: “I actually kind of knew [the proposal] was going to happen because he was actually acting a little bit funny that week, what he was doing as well wouldn’t really be like Jamie.”

“He was kind of encouraging me to go on Instagram, he was like ‘you should go on Instagram and address a few things, tell people why you’ve been upset and sad’.”

She continued: “He wanted a clean slate so when we woke [the day after the proposal], he was so cute, he booked The Shelbourne for us, and we woke up the next day and he was just like ‘are you getting loads of lovely messages?’ and I was like ‘Yeah’.”

“I said to him,’it’s so nice, I’m getting people who are still commenting on how I shared about my mental health’ and he was like ‘yeah that’s why I was encouraging you, I really wanted you to have such a clean slate’ and I was like ‘that’s just so cute of you to think that’.”

Though it wasn’t a “political choice,” Niamh’s decision to not have bridesmaids made the wedding preparation process run more smoothly.

Instead, Niamh chose to have three “Bridesmen” – including fellow influencer James Kavanagh, and her close pals Joshua Ledger and Frank Cardiff.

Speaking to Charleen Murphy and Ellie Kelly on the Hold My Drink podcast, she explained: “I’m really close with all my girls and I’ve been bridesmaid so many times that it feels like you want to ask them back.”

“I would have had the three lads there anyway, so it was going to make my bridal party huge, like twelve people.”

She clarified that her girlfriends would still have the opportunity to celebrate in a unique way by dressing in black on the day: “I’m going to get a good few photos of them being my unofficial bridesmaids.

“They were all delighted and because they love black. I’m trying to include everyone. It’ll be lovely.”

This weekend, Niamh and Jamie intend to have a lavish three-day wedding party.

The future bride acknowledged that she was “excited” about the big day and was eager to let her hair down.