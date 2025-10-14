Niall Horan shares new love-up snap with girlfriend as she supports him at star-studded fundraiser

Niall Horan has shared a love-up snap with his girlfriend Amelia as she supported him at a star-studded fundraiser over the weekend.

As the couple posed for photos, the former One Direction star placed his arm around his partner.

The shoe designer, who has been dating the singer since 2020, looked stunning in a floor-length black gown.

Alongside the sweet photos, he wrote: “Yet another incredible night at the Horan and Rose event at @fairmontwp with @justinprose99 !”

“A special thanks to @jessiej for her support of the night and her incredible performance that took the evening to the next level,” he gushed.

In order to raise money for Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People and other causes, the musician and golfer Justin Rose founded the organisation in 2016.

At the Horan and Rose event, Niall performed alongside Jessie J, singing Who You Are.

Back in April, it was reported that Niall had splurged millions on a “proper family home” for him and his long-term girlfriend Amelia Woolley.

According to The Sun, the former One Direction star has dropped almost £10million on a new property in West London, where they have some very famous neighbours.

A source said: “Niall has bought himself a gorgeous house and now lives close to celebs like Holly Willoughby and Ant & Dec.”

“He did have a very cool penthouse in London but he wanted to get somewhere a little more grown up,” the insider continued.

“Niall’s new place is set across a number of floors and has six bedrooms, so it feels like a proper family home.”

“He is really settled with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley. They have a dog and are just like any other couple in their 30s — bar the fact he’s got a fortune in the bank.”

“They’ve been spotted a few times in the neighbourhood now but people leave Niall alone and let him just get on with his day,” the source added.

“It’s lovely that someone as well known as Niall can live the quiet life he’s always wanted.”