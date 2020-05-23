Niall Horan says he will no longer answer questions about One Direction reuniting in furious statement

The singer has slammed fans for taking his comments out of context

Niall Horan has said he will no longer answer questions about One Direction reuniting – in a furious statement posted on Twitter.

The Irish singer addressed rumours about the band reuniting during an interview with an Australia radio station this week.

A fan account then shared a quote from Niall’s interview on Twitter, but they took his comments out of context.

The tweet read: “‘We’ve barely spoken about it […] We were chattin about like is there anything we can release like content or something. And we came to the conclusion that there’s nothing so..’ – Niall on plans for a 1D reunion.”

After spotting their tweet, Niall furiously responded: “I’m just going to not answer the question anymore because if you read that quote it obviously reads that I’m being serious when I say ‘and we came to the conclusion there was nothing’.”

“If you watch the interview I’m 100000 % being sarcastic and it’s obvious. I won’t answer again,” he added.

Another fan then shared a video of Niall’s interview, and it’s clear that he made the comments in jest.

Rumours about a 1D reunion started swirling back in March, when bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson re-followed ex member Zayn Malik on social media.

Zayn famously quit the band back in 2015, and severed ties with all four of his bandmates.

One year later, One Direction went on “hiatus”, and all members have since launched their own solo careers.

