Niall Horan reveals why he doesn’t have many friends in the music industry

The singer has opened up in a new interview with Laura Whitmore

Niall Horan reveals why he doesn’t have many friends in the music...

Niall Horan has revealed that he has very little friends in the music industry, because a lot of artists have big egos.

The 26-year-old counts Lewis Capaldi and Shawn Mendes as friends, but he tends not to mix with many fellow musicians as they can be “stand-offish”.

Speaking to Laura Whitmore on her podcast Castaway, Niall confessed: “I’m not friends with a lot of artists.”

“I think there’s a lot of egos in music in terms of subconscious ones where I don’t think people realise that they’re being quite stand-offish.”

Speaking about his friendship with Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Niall said: “My relationship with Lewis and stuff is that we have an unbelievable laugh.”

“But at the same time, me and Lewis will have a few heart-to-hearts and stuff, you know, him asking me for advice, me asking him for advice.”

“It’s not always ‘Haha, do you want to go for a pint’ and stuff.”

You can listen to Niall’s full interview with Laura on Spotify below: