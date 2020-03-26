Niall Horan reveals why he doesn’t have many friends in the music industry

Niall Horan has revealed that he has very little friends in the music industry, because a lot of artists have big egos.
The 26-year-old counts Lewis Capaldi and Shawn Mendes as friends, but he tends not to mix with many fellow musicians as they can be “stand-offish”.
Speaking to Laura Whitmore on her podcast Castaway, Niall confessed: “I’m not friends with a lot of artists.”
“I think there’s a lot of egos in music in terms of subconscious ones where I don’t think people realise that they’re being quite stand-offish.”
Speaking about his friendship with Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Niall said: “My relationship with Lewis and stuff is that we have an unbelievable laugh.”
“But at the same time, me and Lewis will have a few heart-to-hearts and stuff, you know, him asking me for advice, me asking him for advice.”
“It’s not always ‘Haha, do you want to go for a pint’ and stuff.”
You can listen to Niall’s full interview with Laura on Spotify below: