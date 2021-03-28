Niall Horan reveals he ‘almost pulled’ the release of his second album

Niall Horan has revealed he “almost pulled” the release of his second album.

The 27-year-old dropped his second studio album ‘Heartbreak Weather’ last March, which featured his hit singles ‘Nice to Meet Ya’, ‘Put a Little Love on Me’, and ‘No Judgement’.

The album release came as the coronavirus pandemic forced countries all over the world to lockdown, which Niall admitted left him feeling “really deflated”.

Speaking on Dermot O’Leary’s podcast ‘People, Just People’, the Mullingar native said: “I felt really deflated over it, like, what’s the point in releasing it? I nearly pulled the album release.”

The former One Direction star was in the US at the time, and after flying to the UK he said: “I was like, ‘We need to pull the album’, but it was minutes away from coming out in Australia.”

“I wanted to cancel it, but then when would I have released it? Then I felt like, what’s the point in releasing new singles now because I can’t get out?”

During the podcast, Niall also admitted he felt like a “prisoner” during his time in One Direction, as he opened up about the band’s sudden rise to fame.